The preliminary hearing for a Cache woman accused of killing her husband was continued until August.
Loretta Michelle Van Buren, 62, had been scheduled to appear on a first-degree murder charge Friday in Comanche County Special District Judge Susan Zwaan’s courtroom.
The continuance for the hearing was rescheduled to 3 p.m. Aug. 10. Van Buren’s legal counsel, John Zelbst, of Lawton, cited a conflict due to him being in trial in Caddo County.
The initial preliminary hearing in April 2021 ended with a continuation that has now been multiplied by three, records indicate.
The case centers on allegations Van Buren shot and killed her husband, Terry, on Sept. 2, 2019, so she could collect $300,000 in insurance money. Terry Van Buren died from a close contact gunshot wound to the head, according to the State Medical Examiner’s autopsy report. Investigators believe Loretta Van Buren pulled the trigger and staged the scene to appear to be a suicide because the couple was deep in debt.
At the August hearing’s conclusion, Zwaan will determine whether the case will go to trial.
Records indicate Van Buren has been free on $250,000 bond since her initial court appearance in April 2020.