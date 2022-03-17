A Lawton man pleaded guilty to killing a man over pills and money in March 2020 and was ordered to serve 35 years in prison.
Jalen Parker, 22, entered a guilty plea to a count of second-degree murder Wednesday in Comanche County District Court, records indicate.
Parker’s plea admits responsibility for the shooting death of Darian Harris, 30, who was found shot dead outside a home at 4504 SW Park on March 25, 2020.
Two other men have been charged with roles in the killing.
Parker’s brother, Dayton James Parker, 24, of Apache pleaded guilty in November 2021 to a count of accessory to second-degree murder and was sentenced to serve six years in prison.
Peter Rodriguez also was charged with being an accessory to second-degree murder. Records indicate his case has been continued until the June jury trial docket.
Investigators learned Rodriguez had given Harris money and pills at some time before the incident, according to the probable cause affidavit. Rodriguez and the Parker brothers, along with another unidentified man, showed up at the home on Park around 4 a.m. March 25, 2020, to collect money and the pills from him.
Rodriguez told investigators that he and Jalen Parker were dropped off in front of Harris’ home while the others parked the car east of the home. They went to the front door and banged on the front door until Harris opened it and came out.
A witness told police he saw Jalen Parker shoot Harris “numerous times causing him to fall to the ground,” the affidavit states.
Presiding District Judge Emmit Tayloe ordered a 45-year sentence for Parker with 35 years to serve and 10 years suspended and credit for time served.
Following release, Parker will undergo two years of supervised probation by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections and will have to register as part of the Mary Rippy Violent Crime Offenders Registration Act. He also will have to pay $5,590 to the Oklahoma Crime Victims Compensation fund.