The second week of the Comanche County jury trial docket will have jurors considering judgment in three death-related cases.

Jury selection will begin Monday in the courtroom of Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders who is presiding over the trial of Kevin Thomas Williams Jr., 28, for first-degree murder by child abuse. He faces up to life in prison or life without parole if convicted.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you