The second week of the Comanche County jury trial docket will have jurors considering judgment in three death-related cases.
Jury selection will begin Monday in the courtroom of Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders who is presiding over the trial of Kevin Thomas Williams Jr., 28, for first-degree murder by child abuse. He faces up to life in prison or life without parole if convicted.
Investigators first began investigating the case on March 9, 2019, when the 3-month-old girl who’d been left in Williams’ care was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and had stopped breathing.
The girl was transferred to St. Francis Hospital in Oklahoma City due to the severity of her injuries, according to the probable cause affidavit. it was discovered she had brain hemorrhaging and retinal bleeding consistent with Shaken Baby Syndrome, according to the doctors.
Williams told police he’d been caring for the child while her mother went to the store. He said the baby began to cry and needed a bottle so he propped her on the bed and propped a bottle beside her while he left the room to tend to other children in the home, the affidavit states. He said he returned to find the girl lying on the bed and it appeared she was choking.
Concerned about an outstanding Comanche County arrest warrant for a possession of controlled substance case, Williams told police he called the girl’s mother to tell her what was going on. The mother returned home soon after and “had to instruct Mr. Williams to call 911,” according to the affidavit.
It was later learned Williams first called his mother before calling the infant’s mother, the affidavit states.
The baby girl was put on do not resuscitate status on March 19, 2019, and released home to hospice care three days later. She died on March 31, 2019.
A child abuse pediatrician spoke with police and said, in her professional opinion, the girl’s injuries were consistent with child abuse and that the onset of symptoms would have begun immediately following the abuse, the affidavit states.
According to the State Medical Examiner’s autopsy report, blunt force head trauma was determined to be the cause of death and the manner was described as homicide.
Williams has a prior felony conviction in Comanche County from October 2014 for possession of a firearm while on probation, records indicate.
Williams has been held on $1 million bond since his initial court appearance in June 2020.
Trial will begin Monday in Chief District Judge Emmit Tayloe’s courtroom for a man accused of causing the death of a 24-year-old man due to reckless conduct with a gun while drinking together.
Jerry Wayne Anderson, 40, of Geronimo, will face a charge of first-degree manslaughter, records indicate. The crime is punishable by no less than four years in prison.
Anderson is accused of causing the death of Hadyn Marshall Williams the morning of Sept. 10, 2020.
Police were called around 4:15 a.m. to 1806 SW Monroe, and spoke with a pair of witnesses who said they had invited Anderson and Williams to come over and have some drinks with them, according to the probable cause affidavit.
One witness said Anderson pulled out his pistol and put it on the bar, then picked it up and began waving it around when it went off, the affidavit states. The bullet struck Williams in the head.
Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the affidavit, the other witness told Parsons that Anderson said, “I shot my friend!”
Anderson told investigators he’d been “joking and talking,” when he pulled out his gun for some unknown reason. He said the gun went off.
The gun was later found where the witness said it would be.
Anderson has been free on $15,000 bond since his initial court appearance on Sept. 16, 2020.
Jury selection begins Monday in District Judge Grant Sheperd’s courtroom for the case of Blas Medrano-Ceniceros, 77, of Geronimo, accused of killing a pedestrian in October 2018 while driving impaired on alcohol and opiates and leaving the scene of a fatality accident.
The manslaughter count is punishable by no less than four years in prison and the leaving the scene charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The charges stem from a wreck at the intersection of Southwest 9th Street and Lee Boulevard on Oct. 29, 2018. Police found a pedestrian, Dewayne Lewis, dead. Medrano-Cisneros was near the scene and was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for examination.
A witness told police he’d been behind Medrano-Ceniceros’ truck when he saw it run over an object in the roadway and realized it was a body when it came out from underneath the truck, according to the probable cause affidavit. He said the truck failed to slow down and left the scene when he called 911 and followed the driver. When officers stopped the truck, the witness identified it as the one that hit Lewis.
Medrano-Ceniceros told police he’d been leaving a Lawton business at Southwest 9th and Lee Boulevard and was driving east on Lee as his route to go to Geronimo, the affidavit states.
Police said Medrano-Ceniceros showed five of eight clues he was impaired during the walk and turn portion of the field sobriety test. His blood was drawn and results showed he had a 0.2 blood content — 0.06 is the threshold for a misdemeanor count of driving while impaired, and 0.08 is the threshold for a felony driving under the influence count.
Medrano-Ceniceros’ blood also tested positive for opiates: lidocain, morphine, codeine and hydrocodone, according to the affidavit.
Medrano-Ceniceros has a March 2018 conviction in Comanche County for violation of protective order.
After being held on $100,000 bond since his initial court appearance in August 2019, Medrano-Ceniceros has been released due to medical issues.
Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution. You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.