Investigators say carelessness with another person’s gun led to the shooting and killing of Keelin Kennedy on Sunday morning.
Henry Pohawpatchoko, 20, of Cache, made his initial appearance Wednesday afternoon in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of second-degree murder, records indicate. The charge is punishable by between 10 years to life in prison.
Comanche County Detention Center records indicate Henry Pohawpatchoko was booked into jail for second-degree murder.
Pohawpatchoko was arrested Sunday morning following the incident that, according to Constitution records, is the city’s 10th by homicide this year.
Keelin Kennedy was killed shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday during the incident at 4033 NW Ozmun, according to Lawton police. Officers were called to an apartment at the location and found Kennedy suffering a gunshot wound. Officers rendered first aid, but he died at the scene.
Pohawpatchoko was identified by a witness as having shot Kennedy before fleeing.
The witness said Pohawpatchoko took his gun from his fanny pack and began looking at it. He said Pohawpatchoko pulled the slide on the gun back a little before pointing it at Kennedy, the probable cause affidavit states. After asking, “Is there one in there?” Pohawpatchoko pulled the trigger and no shot went off because, according to the witness, he doesn’t keep a round in the chamber.
The witness said Pohawpatchoko pulled the slide back and pulled the trigger again. This time it went off with the bullet striking Kennedy, the affidavit states. Pohawpatchoko threw down the gun and fled.
Pohawpatchoko was taken into custody a short time later. He said he didn’t check to see if there was a round in the chamber or not. While seated next to Kennedy on a couch, Pohawpatchoko said he was “messing with the gun and then he pulled the trigger,” according to the affidavit. After it went off, he said, he realized he’d shot Kennedy, Lawton Police Detective Gregory Adams stated.
Held on $300,000 bond with the condition he possess no firearms, Pohawpatchoko returns to court at 3 p.m. Sept. 11 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.