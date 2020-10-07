A judge postponed a murder trial until January after the defendant’s attorney claimed two Lawton Constitution stories published Sunday adversely affected her client’s right to a fair trial.
One story concerned a rift between the District Attorney’s office and Comanche County District Judge Irma Newburn. The other story detailed what trials were on the court docket for this week.
During a pre-trial hearing Monday morning, Comanche County District Judge Irma Newburn ruled to continue the case against Jamary Jackson, 20, until the upcoming jury trial docket.
Jackson is accused of the Oct. 6, 2019, shooting death of Tahiba Willis, 26, of Lawton, outside a local bar.
First Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka is prosecuting and Jackson is represented by Teressa Williams from Oklahoma Indigent Defense Services (OIDS).
Williams argued the two stories on Sunday’s front page “adversely affects” Jackson’s “right to a fair, impartial, and untainted jury pool,” according to the motion. Statements by District Attorney Fred Smith in the story regarding the rift between his office and Newburn were argued to adversely affect the trial as well.
Newburn ruled in favor of the motion for continuance.
The Constitution has requested a comment from Newburn.
Cabelka took issue with the ruling regarding the publication of the two stories. In regard to the “Rift” story, he and the District Attorney’s office have been locked in a legal back and forth with Newburn regarding requests by the office or her own personal decision to recuse/withdraw/transfer on over 100 criminal court cases over the past year and a half.
“Doing this trial would’ve been the perfect opportunity for Judge Newburn to prove our office’s fears were wrong, that she could be a fair judge in cases with the DA’s office,” he said. “Instead, she continued this trial simply because we were quoted in a story that put her in a bad light.”
“I feel that the judge did not give adequate reason as to how a newspaper article about her could affect a defendant’s, the State’s, and the victim’s right to a fair trial. Further, the court never even tried to inquire with any potential juror if they had read the article and if it would affect their ability to be fair and impartial.”
Cabelka noted that the week’s trial preview is a part of every docket, including the first week’s trial, and it has not been cited as a reason for continuance that’s been approved this docket with other judges. He said the motion was granted without first speaking with jurors to find out if there had been any impact on their ability to decide the case in a fair manner.
“For some reason, Judge Newburn refuses to hear criminal cases,” he said. “She only had two or three trials last year and now by continuing this trial, she will have zero trials in the first docket we’ve had since January. Meanwhile our jail is full of inmates and our county is paying for it.”
On Tuesday morning, another felony trial slated to begin ended with a blind plea.
Admural Aliq Majors, 24, of Lawton pleaded guilty to felony counts of first-degree robbery and gang-related offense after former conviction of a felony before District Judge Gerald Neuwirth. He faces up to five years in prison for each count if convicted.
The charges stem from a May 26, 2019, robbery of three people outside a convenience store while, according to investigators, he was tripping on acid.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his sentencing hearing will be be at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 15, records indicate.