With the arrival of prospective jurors Monday morning at the Comanche County Courthouse, the third and final week of the latest jury trial docket will begin with murder and nunchucks.
Although trials are scheduled, there is always the potential for a plea or continuation of a case to take place.
With two open judge positions, judges from outside Comanche County are assisting in overseeing trials.
The trial of a Lawton man accused of firing the 13 bullets that killed Tyrice Roundtree, 25, in February 2021 will begin Monday in Cotton County Associate District Judge Michael C. Flanagan’s courtroom.
Delano Jocore Lindley, 29, will be on trial for charges of second-degree murder, use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon, assault and battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after former conviction of two felony crimes, records indicate. He faces four years to life in prison for the murder charge if convicted.
Roundtree died Feb. 6, 2021, at Comanche County Memorial Hospital from multiple gunshot wounds following the shooting at 4001 NW Ozmun. According to the probable cause affidavit, Lawton police officers found Roundtree lying in the grass near the side of the road.
Most of Roundtree’s wounds were suffered to his left side, although he received two gunshot wounds to the right chest as well as others to his right shoulder, thigh and hand, according to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s autopsy report, which has been entered into the case evidence.
Police caught a break when Lindley also arrived at Memorial for treatment for a gunshot wound to his hand and arm.
Lindley told investigator he’d caught a ride, along with another two men when, “all of a sudden they started shooting and I went ‘bang, bang, bang’ while making a shooting motion with his hand,” according to the affidavit. He said he returned fire to defend himself but that he didn’t know who had shot at him. He said he didn’t know Roundtree or the other passenger.
The passenger told police Lindley told him he had a ride coming and asked if he’d like to join him. He said it was cold, so he accepted the offer.
All three men were in the vehicle’s back seat: Lindley on the passenger side, him in the middle and Roundtree on the driver’s side. Several gunshots rang out as they drove down Ozmun Avenue and the passenger told investigators he tried to stay low in his seat. He saw Lindley with a black pistol that had a large clip and saw him shoot Roundtree numerous times, the affidavit states. He didn’t see any other guns.
The witness said he opened the door and pushed Lindley out of the moving car. As Lindley tumbled out of the car, the passenger got out and ran in fear that he would also be shot, according to the affidavit.
Lindley has prior felony convictions in Comanche County: February 2013, second-degree burglary; and July 2018, conspiracy to commit possession of contraband by an inmate, records indicate.
Lindley, has been held on $1 million bond since his initial appearance in Comanche County District Court in February 2021.
Jefferson County Associate Judge Dennis Gay will oversee the Monday trial of Kenneth Dale Copeland for a May 2021 nunchuk assault that caused another man to receive medical treatment.
Copeland, 68, of Lawton, will begin trial for a felony charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, as well as a misdemeanor count for marijuana possession, records indicate. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the assault.
Copeland is accused of assaulting a man with nunchuk, the martial arts weapon, leaving his face and had covered in blood, according to the probable cause affidavit.
A witness told police the victim and Copeland had been arguing before the verbal assault escalated. She said Copeland struck the man several times with the nunchuk while the victim tried to get away, the affidavit states. Copeland left the scene. Video surveillance showed the incident.
Copeland was found by police a short time later “with nunchuk still in hand,” the affidavit states. When arrested and searched, police said a container with 12.3 grams of marijuana was found in his sock.
Copeland, has been held on $20,000 bond since his initial May 2021 court appearance.
Former Lawton City Council candidate Palmer Lee Moore Jr., 43, of Lawton, will begin trial Monday in Chief District Judge Emmit Tayloe’s courtroom, for a felony count of embezzlement, records indicate.
If convicted, Moore could have to spend up to five years in jail and pay a fine of up to $5,000, as well as pay back the money to the store.
Moore is accused of stealing a bank deposit bag with $2,246 in cash from his job at Family Dollar, 2302 N. Sheridan, in June 2018. He reported the theft to police as a burglary that day, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Store security video showed Moore taking the bank bag to his vehicle out of view from the parking lot cameras and then moving the vehicle to the front of the store, the affidavit states. Investigators said he then came into the store and reported the bank bag missing.
No one was seen approaching the vehicle or opening any doors, according to the affidavit, and two men Moore accused of taking the money were never seen around the vehicle, which was in full view, police said.
Moore has been free on $2,500 bond following his initial court appearance in August 2018.
Corinna Christine Sapcutt, 23, will appear Wednesday in Gay’s courtroom for trial on a felony charge of child abuse by injury and a misdemeanor count of obstructing police, records indicate.
She was arrested in July 2018 after Lawton police responded to a check welfare report and discovered Sapcutt completely nude with blood on her hands and a sheet partially covering her, according to the court affidavit. Sapcutt tried to close the door but a police officer prevented it.
Officers entered and heard children crying from the right-rear bedroom, the affidavit states. Three small children were found huddled together on a bed. The smallest child was crying and her face was covered in blood with swelling of the face but especially, the affidavit states, around her left eye. She was pointing to her face and said "It hurt, it hurt!" over and over. Things escalated soon after.
Police said Sapcutt tried to get the officer away from the kids and reached for his sidearm before being taken into custody. It was later discovered, after talking with the children, that Sapcutt was babysitting the children and is not related to them, according to the affidavit.
Sapcutt has been free on $15,000 bond after it was lowered in November 2018, records indicate.