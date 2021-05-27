The City of Lawton has announced that recent graffiti at the Lawton skate park is unauthorized and will be removed as part of upcoming repairs.
According to a statement from the city, the graffiti at the Skate Park at Louise D. McMahon Park at Southwest 38th Street and W. Lee, has mistakenly been reported to be authorized by the City of Lawton.
A mural painting of Isaiah Whiteshield was painted on the side of the half-pipe ramp by his friend Danny Niedo on May 20 to honor the local skateboarding prodigy who passed away May 16.
According to the city’s statement, while it “supports and encourages self-expression through art among citizens, there are proper avenues of communication and authorization that must be adhered to in regard to creating any materials or items that may be thought of as murals or forms of art on any public property. This is in accordance with City Code and City policies and procedures, in order to ensure proper consistency, safety, maintenance, fairness and budgetary responsibility.
The City is encouraging people to use proper avenues of communication and authorization for project. Markings on public property are deemed vandalism and will be reported to appropriate parties.”
According to the statement, over the next several weeks, the Skate Park will be closed during times that repairs are carried out by staff. Signage, cones or applicable materials will be placed in the area to ensure the community is aware of the closure.
City staff is working alongside City Council to explore and evaluate spaces for art expression in public locations, according to the release.
More information on this initiative is expected to be released in the near future, as proposals are solidified, according to Tiffany Vrska, community relations director.
This event follows the removal of spray-painted memorials of Diamond Rain Watts, 16, who died on March 22. She, like her boyfriend Whiteshield, was a skater.
In early-April, the skateboarding community came together to memorialize her loss. Again, expressions of emotions were scripted in paint.
The City of Lawton Parks and Recreation Department painted over the graffiti in mid-April.