Southwest Oklahoma voters will have the opportunity to vote April 6 in several municipal elections including school board, city officials and various propositions.

In-person absentee voting will be held later this week at county courthouses.

Following are the candidates and propositions filed, by county:

Comanche County

BOONE: Boone-Apache Public Schools Board of Education: Office 4 (Unexpired Term) — Gregory Roberts; Tamara Saupitty

CACHE: Mayor: Kenneth Carter; James McCarty; Scott Brown; Susan Roskam. Councilmember Ward No. 3: Stephen M. Red Elk; Mark Roach. Cache Public Schools Board of Education: Office No. 1 — Nolan Watson; Arthur Webster

ELGIN: Council Ward 3: Fred Guevara IV; Mary J. Parsons

EMPIRE: Empire Public Schools Board of Education Office No. 1: Jerry Thomas Whatley; Mechelle Ashford

GERONIMO: School Board Propositions: No. 1 — $2,840,000; No. 2 — $50,000

INDIAHOMA: Board of Trustees: John A. Enriquez Sr.; Juanell Webster

MEDICINE PARK: Two members, Board of Trustees: Charles L. Callich III; Chad Everett; David Schucker

Tillman County

FREDERICK: Council member at large: Chuck Rheome; Geary McCormack; Tahnee Hunt. ouncil Ward 3: Don Sebastian; Kevin Ouellette

Stephens County

DUNCAN: Mayor: Patty Wininger; Robert Armstrong

VELMA: Two trustees: Justin Tugmon; Kim Dumas; Bobby Jo Womack

Cotton County

BIG PASTURE: Big Pasture Public Schools Proposition — $565,000

TEMPLE: Board of Trustees, Office 2: Heather Calfy; Foster Lee Morris Jr.

Jackson County

ELDORADO: Board of Trustees: Sunshine Hamersley; Buddy Dehaatan; Kasey Lee Ballinger; Christopher Keith Willis

OLUSTEE: Two town trustees: Jack Sander, Johnny Ramirez, Ramiro Garcia

Kiowa County

HOBART: Councilmember Ward No. 3: Rick Hopson; Jeff Casida

MOUNTAIN VIEW: 3 Board of Trustees : A.D. Becktold; Brynn Barnett; Jeremy Hooper; Larry Cozadd

ROOSEVELT: Clerk-Treasurer (Unexpired): Heather Brown; Cale Garrison

MOUNTAIN PARK: Proposition: Should the Town Clerk/Treasurer be hired by the Board of Trustees?

LONE WOLF: Lone Wolf Public Schools Board of Education: Office 3 (Unexpired) — Nickie Straub; Billy Joe Loller

Cadd0 County

BINGER: Binger-Olney Public Schools Board of Education Office No. 3 (Unexpired): Brandie Leal; Jennifer Dorsey

