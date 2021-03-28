Southwest Oklahoma voters will have the opportunity to vote April 6 in several municipal elections including school board, city officials and various propositions.
In-person absentee voting will be held later this week at county courthouses.
Following are the candidates and propositions filed, by county:
Comanche County
BOONE: Boone-Apache Public Schools Board of Education: Office 4 (Unexpired Term) — Gregory Roberts; Tamara Saupitty
CACHE: Mayor: Kenneth Carter; James McCarty; Scott Brown; Susan Roskam. Councilmember Ward No. 3: Stephen M. Red Elk; Mark Roach. Cache Public Schools Board of Education: Office No. 1 — Nolan Watson; Arthur Webster
ELGIN: Council Ward 3: Fred Guevara IV; Mary J. Parsons
EMPIRE: Empire Public Schools Board of Education Office No. 1: Jerry Thomas Whatley; Mechelle Ashford
GERONIMO: School Board Propositions: No. 1 — $2,840,000; No. 2 — $50,000
INDIAHOMA: Board of Trustees: John A. Enriquez Sr.; Juanell Webster
MEDICINE PARK: Two members, Board of Trustees: Charles L. Callich III; Chad Everett; David Schucker
Tillman County
FREDERICK: Council member at large: Chuck Rheome; Geary McCormack; Tahnee Hunt. ouncil Ward 3: Don Sebastian; Kevin Ouellette
Stephens County
DUNCAN: Mayor: Patty Wininger; Robert Armstrong
EMPIRE: Empire Public Schools Board of Education Office No. 1: Jerry Thomas Whatley; Mechelle Ashford
VELMA: Two trustees: Justin Tugmon; Kim Dumas; Bobby Jo Womack
Cotton County
BIG PASTURE: Big Pasture Public Schools Proposition — $565,000
EMPIRE: Empire Public Schools Board of Education Office No. 1: Jerry Thomas Whatley; Mechelle Ashford
GERONIMO: School Board Propositions: No. 1 — $2,840,000; No. 2 — $50,000
TEMPLE: Board of Trustees, Office 2: Heather Calfy; Foster Lee Morris Jr.
Jackson County
ELDORADO: Board of Trustees: Sunshine Hamersley; Buddy Dehaatan; Kasey Lee Ballinger; Christopher Keith Willis
OLUSTEE: Two town trustees: Jack Sander, Johnny Ramirez, Ramiro Garcia
Kiowa County
HOBART: Councilmember Ward No. 3: Rick Hopson; Jeff Casida
MOUNTAIN VIEW: 3 Board of Trustees : A.D. Becktold; Brynn Barnett; Jeremy Hooper; Larry Cozadd
ROOSEVELT: Clerk-Treasurer (Unexpired): Heather Brown; Cale Garrison
MOUNTAIN PARK: Proposition: Should the Town Clerk/Treasurer be hired by the Board of Trustees?
LONE WOLF: Lone Wolf Public Schools Board of Education: Office 3 (Unexpired) — Nickie Straub; Billy Joe Loller
Cadd0 County
BINGER: Binger-Olney Public Schools Board of Education Office No. 3 (Unexpired): Brandie Leal; Jennifer Dorsey
BOONE: Boone-Apache Public Schools Board of Education: Office 4 (Unexpired Term) — Gregory Roberts; Tamara Saupitty