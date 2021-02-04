Candidates for municipal offices completed the three-day filing period at county election boards on Wednesday, and some seats will see races in April.
Following are the candidates who filed, by county:
COMANCHE COUNTY
CACHE
Mayor: Scott Brown, Kenneth Carter, James McCarty, Susan Roskam
City Clerk: Rhoda Thomas
Council Ward 1: Perry Flint Runyan
Council Ward 3: Stephen M. Red Elk, Mark Roach
ELGIN
Mayor: Bill Bybee, J.J. Francais
Council Ward 1: Josh Toma
Council Ward 3: Fred Guevara IV, Mary J. Parsons
GERONIMO
Council Ward 2: Dan Brown
Council Ward 4: Jeff Carroll
CHATTANOOGA
One member, Board of Trustees: Phillip Humble
FLETCHER
Two members, Board of Trustees: Dick Herri, Douglas D. Stamper
Town treasurer: Cari Holden
INDIAHOMA
One member, Board of Trustees: John A. Enriquez Sr, Juanell Webster
MEDICINE PARK
Two members, Board of Trustees: Charles L. Callich III, Chad Everett, David Schucker
Two members, Board of Trustees, unexpired term: Roger Johnson, Brent Miller
STERLING
Two members, Board of Trustees: Michael Hudson
One member, Board of Trustees, unexpired term: Garrett Lawson, Charles Puccio
TILLMAN COUNTY
GRANDFIELD
Council Ward 3: Jeff Timms
Council Ward 1: Todd T.A. Luna
Council (mayor) Ward 5: Paula Schoonover
Council Ward 4: Kenda Dean.
FREDERICK
Council member at large: Chuck Rheome, Geary McCormack, Tahnee Hunt
Council Ward 3: Don Sebastian, Kevin Ouellette
Council Ward 4: James C. Ard
MANITOU
Board of Trustees: Joey Copeland
TIPTON
Trustee, Ward 2: Bryant Ferris
STEPHENS COUNTY
DUNCAN
Mayor: Patty Wininger, Robert Armstrong
COMANCHE
Council Ward 1: Dennis Smokey Dobbins
Council Ward 2: Wanda J. Moore
Council at large (two-year unexpired term): Amanda Duke
VELMA
Two trustees: Justin Tugmon, Kim Dumas, Bobby Jo Womack
COTTON COUNTY
TEMPLE
Board of Trustees, Office 1: Fritz Burrow
Board of Trustees, Office 2: Heather Calfy, Foster Lee Morris Jr.
Board of Trustees, Office 4: Callie Giles
Town clerk/treasurer: Jody Holdbrook
JACKSON COUNTY
BLAIR
Ward 2: no candidates
Ward 4: Fred Armstrong
DUKE
Two town trustees: Herbert Turner, Todd Warren
ELDORADO
Trustee Seat 1: Kasey Lee Ballinger, Christopher Keith Willis
Trustee Seat 3: Buddy Deltan
Trustee Seat 5: Sunshine Hamersley
Trustee Seat 2 (unexpired term): Lynn Stroud
HEADRICK
Two town trustees: Timothy Morris, Kristina Hinote
MARTHA
Two Board of Trustees: John Karr, Maylinda Burnett
OLUSTEE
Two town trustees: Jack Sander, Johnny Ramirez, Ramiro Garcia
GREER COUNTY
GRANITE
Two Board of Trustees: Tony Scarborough, Russell Barry
Town clerk: no candidates
KIOWA COUNTY
SNYDER
Council Ward 1: Eddi Fletcher
Council Ward 3 (unexpired): Darrell Lamar
HOBART
Council Ward 3: Jeff Casida, Rick Hopson
Council Ward 4: Jerome Jackson
Council at large: Kerry Koester
GOTEBO
Board of Trustees (unexpired): Rondi Albright, Marion McCarty
Town treasurer: Rhonda Hestand
LONE WOLF
Board of Trustees (unexpired): Heath Thompson, Renae Vitale, Donna Page-Devore, Benny Richardson
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Board of Trustees: Merrill Archambault, Adam Ney, Brynn Barnett, A.D. Decktold, Larry Cozadd, Jeremy Hooper
ROOSEVELT
Town clerk-treasurer (unexpired): Heather Brown, Cale Garrison
Board of Trustees: Michael Montgomery Jr.
CADDO COUNTY
ANADARKO
Vice mayor: Patrick Hayes, Tanner Salyer
Council Ward 3: Kelley McGlothlin
Council Ward 5: Mathew Vasquez
APACHE
Board of Trustees: Stephanie Reeser, Jordan Johnson, Robin Lunsford, Dakota Woods
Town clerk-treasurer: Larissa Josey, Kelly Lunsford, Gena Montgomery, Tammy Rochelle
BINGER
Board of Trustees: Kenneth Cawthon, Tommy Hannagan
CARNEGIE
Board of Trustees: Angela Dodson, Johnnie Goergen
CEMENT
Board of Trustees: Kathy Harris, Mary Jackson, Linda Kawa, Sherry Prather
Town clerk-treasurer: Terena Remy
CYRIL
Board of Trustees: Tammy Brown, Carl Walker, Kathy Castro
EAKLY
Board of Trustees: Clint Rhodes, Jolene Snow
FORT COBB
Board of Trustees: Nancy Henderson, Robert Holdge, Dale Devaughn, Kendra West
Town clerk-treasurer: Lynda Goombi, Shelly Nightingale
HINTON
Board of Trustees: Tina Brannock, Shelly Newton, Henry Warren
Town treasurer: Hope Morgan
HYDRO
Board of Trustees: Daniel Funckhouser, Scott Sweeney