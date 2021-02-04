Candidates for municipal offices completed the three-day filing period at county election boards on Wednesday, and some seats will see races in April.

Following are the candidates who filed, by county:

COMANCHE COUNTY

CACHE

Mayor: Scott Brown, Kenneth Carter, James McCarty, Susan Roskam

City Clerk: Rhoda Thomas

Council Ward 1: Perry Flint Runyan

Council Ward 3: Stephen M. Red Elk, Mark Roach

ELGIN

Mayor: Bill Bybee, J.J. Francais

Council Ward 1: Josh Toma

Council Ward 3: Fred Guevara IV, Mary J. Parsons

GERONIMO

Council Ward 2: Dan Brown

Council Ward 4: Jeff Carroll

CHATTANOOGA

One member, Board of Trustees: Phillip Humble

FLETCHER

Two members, Board of Trustees: Dick Herri, Douglas D. Stamper

Town treasurer: Cari Holden

INDIAHOMA

One member, Board of Trustees: John A. Enriquez Sr, Juanell Webster

MEDICINE PARK

Two members, Board of Trustees: Charles L. Callich III, Chad Everett, David Schucker

Two members, Board of Trustees, unexpired term: Roger Johnson, Brent Miller

STERLING

Two members, Board of Trustees: Michael Hudson

One member, Board of Trustees, unexpired term: Garrett Lawson, Charles Puccio

TILLMAN COUNTY

GRANDFIELD

Council Ward 3: Jeff Timms

Council Ward 1: Todd T.A. Luna

Council (mayor) Ward 5: Paula Schoonover

Council Ward 4: Kenda Dean.

FREDERICK

Council member at large: Chuck Rheome, Geary McCormack, Tahnee Hunt

Council Ward 3: Don Sebastian, Kevin Ouellette

Council Ward 4: James C. Ard

MANITOU

Board of Trustees: Joey Copeland

TIPTON

Trustee, Ward 2: Bryant Ferris

STEPHENS COUNTY

DUNCAN

Mayor: Patty Wininger, Robert Armstrong

COMANCHE

Council Ward 1: Dennis Smokey Dobbins

Council Ward 2: Wanda J. Moore

Council at large (two-year unexpired term): Amanda Duke

VELMA

Two trustees: Justin Tugmon, Kim Dumas, Bobby Jo Womack

COTTON COUNTY

TEMPLE

Board of Trustees, Office 1: Fritz Burrow

Board of Trustees, Office 2: Heather Calfy, Foster Lee Morris Jr.

Board of Trustees, Office 4: Callie Giles

Town clerk/treasurer: Jody Holdbrook

JACKSON COUNTY

BLAIR

Ward 2: no candidates

Ward 4: Fred Armstrong

DUKE

Two town trustees: Herbert Turner, Todd Warren

ELDORADO

Trustee Seat 1: Kasey Lee Ballinger, Christopher Keith Willis

Trustee Seat 3: Buddy Deltan

Trustee Seat 5: Sunshine Hamersley

Trustee Seat 2 (unexpired term): Lynn Stroud

HEADRICK

Two town trustees: Timothy Morris, Kristina Hinote

MARTHA

Two Board of Trustees: John Karr, Maylinda Burnett

OLUSTEE

Two town trustees: Jack Sander, Johnny Ramirez, Ramiro Garcia

GREER COUNTY

GRANITE

Two Board of Trustees: Tony Scarborough, Russell Barry

Town clerk: no candidates

KIOWA COUNTY

SNYDER

Council Ward 1: Eddi Fletcher

Council Ward 3 (unexpired): Darrell Lamar

HOBART

Council Ward 3: Jeff Casida, Rick Hopson

Council Ward 4: Jerome Jackson

Council at large: Kerry Koester

GOTEBO

Board of Trustees (unexpired): Rondi Albright, Marion McCarty

Town treasurer: Rhonda Hestand

LONE WOLF

Board of Trustees (unexpired): Heath Thompson, Renae Vitale, Donna Page-Devore, Benny Richardson

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Board of Trustees: Merrill Archambault, Adam Ney, Brynn Barnett, A.D. Decktold, Larry Cozadd, Jeremy Hooper

ROOSEVELT

Town clerk-treasurer (unexpired): Heather Brown, Cale Garrison

Board of Trustees: Michael Montgomery Jr.

CADDO COUNTY

ANADARKO

Vice mayor: Patrick Hayes, Tanner Salyer

Council Ward 3: Kelley McGlothlin

Council Ward 5: Mathew Vasquez

APACHE

Board of Trustees: Stephanie Reeser, Jordan Johnson, Robin Lunsford, Dakota Woods

Town clerk-treasurer: Larissa Josey, Kelly Lunsford, Gena Montgomery, Tammy Rochelle

BINGER

Board of Trustees: Kenneth Cawthon, Tommy Hannagan

CARNEGIE

Board of Trustees: Angela Dodson, Johnnie Goergen

CEMENT

Board of Trustees: Kathy Harris, Mary Jackson, Linda Kawa, Sherry Prather

Town clerk-treasurer: Terena Remy

CYRIL

Board of Trustees: Tammy Brown, Carl Walker, Kathy Castro

EAKLY

Board of Trustees: Clint Rhodes, Jolene Snow

FORT COBB

Board of Trustees: Nancy Henderson, Robert Holdge, Dale Devaughn, Kendra West

Town clerk-treasurer: Lynda Goombi, Shelly Nightingale

HINTON

Board of Trustees: Tina Brannock, Shelly Newton, Henry Warren

Town treasurer: Hope Morgan

HYDRO

Board of Trustees: Daniel Funckhouser, Scott Sweeney

Recommended for you