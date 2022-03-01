It’s not just City of Lawton departments contributing to Lawton’s sidewalk program.
City leaders have been emphasizing installation of new sidewalks and upgrades to old and deteriorating ones, a program that has grown larger in recent years with dedicated funding and decisions that are making it easier to help residents who are walking for necessity, for economic reasons or to improve their health.
In addition to city divisions associated with sidewalk and pedestrian projects because of their defined roles within city government, the process includes MTZ Construction, an Oklahoma City construction firm hired as the city’s “on call” sidewalk construction company. The relationship also includes such entities as the Lawton Access Board and the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority (LETA).
While oversight of sidewalks and other accessibility-related projects is a defined role for the Lawton Access Board, LETA Chairman and Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk likes to say LETA was involved in sidewalks before sidewalks were cool.
The access board is a longtime player. The citizens oversight board was created in 2014 to oversee projects and hear complaints related to accessibility issues, one of the City of Lawton’s answers to settling a federal lawsuit filed by two residents challenging what they said was Lawton’s lack of adherence to the Americans With Disabilities Act.
The City of Lawton committed to spending at least $300,000 a year for such projects; most years, it spends much more. And, while projects can be anything that addresses accessibility, much of the work has centered on sidewalks, working with $1 million included in the 2015 Capital Improvements Program specifically for accessibility projects.
LETA’s involvement predates that, members said. The board initially was created to focus on beautification and community aesthetics, and authority members said sidewalks are a natural extension of the quality of life issues LETA finds important.
“LETA has been trying to get sidewalks going since 2005,” Burk said, explaining a lack of funding has limited the group to “little pieces here and there.”
With new funding sources made available, the group has pushed for several sidewalk projects in recent years, to include installation of a sidewalk along Flower Mound Road and East Gore Boulevard that allows residents of the Lawton Veterans Center and their visitors to walk to businesses along Gore Boulevard.
Mike Jones, ADA coordinator for the City of Lawton and an east Lawton resident, said that East Gore project has proven itself. It is heavily used by both visitors and veterans themselves, providing a point Burk and others have cited over the years: build a sidewalk and residents will use it as soon as the concrete is dry.
Designated funding and a stronger relationship with the Lawton Access Board has proven successful. The access board is the recommending body for projects funded with ADA money in the CIP, while LETA is the body in charge of the medical marijuana sales tax revenue the City Council has restricted to sidewalk projects.
“We asked the council to put it (medical marijuana money) into LETA’s dedicated funding. That way, we hire the contractor and oversee those projects,” Burk said, adding the projects still belong to the City of Lawton.
Both entities have their own ideas for priorities, but they also agree on some projects, Jones said, noting both support the plan to build a sidewalk on West Lee Boulevard between South 11th and Southwest 17th streets. Burk said LETA recently identified another project it and the Lawton Access Board support: a sidewalk on the south side of West Gore Boulevard, from Sheridan Road to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and Cameron University.
“We asked the ADA Committee, along with Mike Jones, to talk to us about teaming up to get sidewalks on both sides of that road,” Burk said, adding while the ultimate decision was putting a sidewalk only on the west side, “We want to do both sides of that road. We really do.”
Burk said both citizens committees are committed to sidewalks because they are a quality of life issue.
“There are a lot of people who don’t own vehicles. They obviously need to get from locations,” he said. “It’s truly about accessibility, but it’s also for our kids. There are no sidewalks in neighborhoods around Sheridan, Gore, the Cameron area; these kids need a place to ride their bikes.”