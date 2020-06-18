Mrs. and Tiny Miss Oklahoma 2020, Kaylee and Oakley Pauley, donated “Get Well” goody bags full of activity books, drawing materials, small toys and other items to Southwestern Medical Center for the outpatient pediatric patients at the Surgery Center.
Pauley said she and her daughter came up with the idea for the bags after their family experienced their own hospitalization that included multiple trips to the emergency room and bouts of boredom with Oakley and her siblings.
“It was actually Oakley’s idea to start these,” Pauley said. “(Oakley) said ‘Mommy, why don’t we make bags so kids aren’t bored when they’re stuck at the doctor.’”
Each of the 16 gender and age specific bags are assembled personally by Kaylee and Oakley with items they have purchased themselves or received as donations from friends and family. The duo plan to continue distributing the bags to the Surgery Center permanently.
“We both loved putting them together, and we’ll definitely want to continue doing it,” Pauley said. “Oakley told me as soon as we made our first ones that she just had to make more. She loves making people smile.”
Kaylee and Oakley are the reigning Mrs. and Tiny Miss Oklahoma 2020 with Regency International pageants. Oakley is also the reigning Little Miss Spirit of Global United. These donations will be the duos main platform for the upcoming 2021 pageant, said Pauley.