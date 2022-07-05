The Movin’ & Groovin’ Adventure Camp, a three-day-long program designed for children age 6-14 with disabilities, took place from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. every day between June 21 and 23 in the Aggie Rec Center on the Cameron University campus.
The motto was “Ready Body, Learning Minds,” as Holly Rice, associate professor at Cameron, explained. Activities consisted of sensory stations/motor learning activities, arts and crafts as well as swimming.
The exercises, which were created by occupational therapists, deal with developing motor skills. Those exercises can, among others, help children with ADHD and other behavioral issues. Other exercises are designed to strengthen core muscles that might be underdeveloped.
“If it’s too easy for a kid, we make the exercise stronger,” Rice said.
Disabilities of the children included autism, learning disabilities and others.
This was the first time this program had been conducted. Eventually, Rice would like to put the program in schools during the school year and not just during the summer.