Move Duncan enticing employees to move to Stephens County

DUNCAN, OK — Duncan officials are launching a new program designed to entice skilled workers to move to the Stephens County community and help local businesses meet employment needs.
Move Duncan is being offered by the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation in partnership with local businesses, with a goal of growing the local work force by enticing those with needed job skills and those who work remotely to move to Duncan. The incentive: qualified individuals will be paid $4,000 when they move to Duncan or somewhere else in Stephens County, with $2,000 provided as home closing assistance, then $1,000 a year provided for the next two years.
Supporters call it a talent relocation incentive that will take advantage of the fact workers already are relocating from urban settings to smaller communities, and Duncan can compete for those people by offering a lower cost of living and enhanced quality of life.
Lyle Roggow, president of the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation, said the foundation is making use of a technique that other communities have successfully used to attract talent.
“The Duncan Foundation saw a need to help our business community gain essential skill sets they are looking for,” he said, adding while employers get the workers they need, the community as a whole benefits because it will gain permanent residents.
Applicants to Move Duncan must be remote workers or fill roles in identified industries. Roggow said the focus isn’t so much on enumerating specific jobs as it is working with the local business community to ensure Move Duncan is recruiting the employees that individual businesses and industries need for any type of job.
“It’s not reasonable for me to dictate what each of the companies need,” he said, adding those decisions will be left to local businesses and industries because the bigger focus will be on ensuring successful transplants are earning the threshold wage ($50,000 with full benefits, with exceptions for high-need industries).
There is an application process for candidates to follow, and not everyone who applies will be approved, Roggow said.
“We’re looking for people moving into Stephens County,” he said, of a program that will let such people know there are financial incentives available to help with their relocation costs.
The Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation was created in 1993 to promote the development of existing businesses, attract new businesses and diversity Duncan’s economic base. The foundation had that influence by building up local infrastructure, establishing relationships throughout the community and state, and ensuring there is a well-trained and vital workforce.