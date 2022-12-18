Move Duncan enticing employees to move to Stephens County

DUNCAN, OK — Duncan officials are launching a new program designed to entice skilled workers to move to the Stephens County community and help local businesses meet employment needs.

Move Duncan is being offered by the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation in partnership with local businesses, with a goal of growing the local work force by enticing those with needed job skills and those who work remotely to move to Duncan. The incentive: qualified individuals will be paid $4,000 when they move to Duncan or somewhere else in Stephens County, with $2,000 provided as home closing assistance, then $1,000 a year provided for the next two years.

