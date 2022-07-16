COOPERTON — A late-Wednesday afternoon collision with a deer in Kiowa County sent a Mountain View motorcyclist to an Oklahoma City hospital.
Seth G. McCool, 39, was flown by Survival Flight to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in fair condition with head, arm and external trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
McCool was driving his Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Oklahoma 19 shortly after 5:30 p.m. when he collided with a deer in the roadway about 8 miles east/northeast of Cooperton, Trooper Michael Witt reported.
McCool was not wearing a helmet, the report states.