OKLAHOMA CITY — A Mountain View man was involved in a fatality collision with a pedestrian Thursday morning in Oklahoma City.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Joseph Patton, 21, of Mountain View, was driving a Chevrolet Blazer northbound on Interstate 35 shortly before 4 a.m. when he struck a pedestrian walking southbound in his lane. The pedestrian, who remains unidentified, was pronounced dead at the scene near Southeast 29th Street.
Patton, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured.
According to Trooper Jarrod Terry’s investigation, improper pedestrian action was blamed for the collision’s cause.