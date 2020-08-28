As investigators continue to work to find out what happened, a motorcyclist injured in a Wednesday afternoon wreck has stabilized.
Lawton police were called to near Northwest 6th Street and Cache Road and arrived to find the motorcyclist suffering serious injuries. He was flown to OU Medical Center where he was admitted in critical condition, according to Sgt. Elijah Garcia, Lawton Police information officer. He has since improved to stable condition.
The preliminary investigation shows that the motorcyclist was driving eastbound on Cache Road when he collided with a northbound vehicle crossing at Northwest 6th Street, according to Garcia.
“The collision is still under investigation by the Traffic Unit,” he said.