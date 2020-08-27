A motorcyclist is in critical condition in an Oklahoma City hospital after a Wednesday afternoon collision with a vehicle on Lawton’s north side.
Lawton police were called to near Northwest 6th Street and Cache Road. When they arrived they found the motorcyclist suffering serious injuries and he was flown to OU Medical Center where he was admitted in critical condition, according to Sgt. Elijah Garcia, Lawton Police information officer.
“The circumstances of the collision are currently under investigation by our Traffic Unit,” he said.