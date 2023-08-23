DUNCAN — A Jefferson County motorcyclist died the day after he wrecked south of Duncan, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
James R. Wyler, 35, of Waurika, was first flown to Duncan Regional Hospital and later to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he died Sunday afternoon.
Wyler was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he collided with a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Colton C. Petty around 7:17 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of South 13th Street and West Fuller Road, Trooper Kyle Keithley reported.
Petty, 21, of Comanche, was not injured.
The details of the wreck, condition of the drivers, if a seatbelt and motorcycle helmet were in use all remain under investigation, according to Keithley.
The wreck, recovery, investigation and clean-up of the roadway closed the intersection for just over three-and-a-half hours Saturday night.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.