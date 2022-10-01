Lights
Comstock

ELGIN — A Tuesday night motorcycle wreck with a camper trailer has left a Lawton man in critical condition.

Reggie R. Davidson, 68, was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in critical condition with head and leg injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

