ELGIN — A Tuesday night motorcycle wreck with a camper trailer has left a Lawton man in critical condition.
Reggie R. Davidson, 68, was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in critical condition with head and leg injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Davidson was driving his Harley-Davidson motorcycle westbound on Northwest Meers/Porter Hill Road shortly after 9:10 p.m. Tuesday when he came around a curve and struck the side of a camper trailer being backed into a driveway about 7 miles west of Elgin, Trooper Morgan Harp reported. Jeffery R. Sader was backing the trailer to get it lined up with his Dodge Ram in the driveway when the collision happened.
Sader, 64, of Elgin, was uninjured.
The curve in the roadway and circumstances were blamed for the wreck, according to Harp’s report.
