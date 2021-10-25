TEMPLE — A motorcycle wreck Saturday afternoon in Cotton County has its driver in critical condition in a Texas hospital.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Hugh N. Bullard, 48, of Carter, was flown to United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls, Texas, where he wsa admitted in critical condition with head, arm, leg and internal/external trunk injuries.
Bullard was driving an Indian motorcycle on Oklahoma 5A When he failed to negotiate a left-hand turn shortly before 4:45 p.m., Trooper Dalas Anderson reported. The bike went off the roadway to the right and rolled twice before coming to rest in a ditch about 2 miles west of Temple.
The driver was not wearing helmet when he was thrown about 41-feet away from the wreck, Anderson said.