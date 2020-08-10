A Clinton man died from a Saturday evening motorcycle wreck 5 miles west of Medicine Park.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Lawrence R. Wooten, 49, died at the scene of the wreck from his injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.
Wooten was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Oklahoma 49 around 5 p.m. when he failed to make it through a curve to the left, went off the road to the right and hit the ground, Trooper Zachary Johnson reported. Wooten was thrown an unknown distance from the bike as it continued its path off the roadway, ending about a ½-mile west of Jed Johnson Dam Road.
The condition of the driver and the cause of the collision are under investigation.