ELGIN — A Washington man was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital following a Comanche County motorcycle wreck blamed on speeding.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Gerald P. Hans, 25, of Port Townsend, Wash., was flown to OU Medical Center where he was admitted in good condition with leg injuries.
Hans was driving a YZ 400 dirt bike westbound on Comanche/Caddo Line Road around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday when his throttle stuck and went off the left side of the asphalt road after going into a broad slide 2 miles east of U.S. 62, Trooper Zachary Johnson reported. Hans was not wearing a helmet.
The trooper blamed driving at a speed greater than reasonable and not proper as the cause of the wreck.