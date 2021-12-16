A Tuesday evening wreck between a motorcycle and a car on a busy northwest Lawton roadway sent one driver to the hospital where he is recovering, according to police.
The wreck happened around 4:30 p.m. when a westbound motorcycle crashed into the driver’s rear side quarter panel of a southbound car at the intersection of Northwest 24th Street and Cache Road, said Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer. The impact sent the bike and its driver sailing into the roadway.
The unidentified driver was taken to a local hospital where he is recovering, Grubbs said Wednesday afternoon. No injuries were reported from the occupants of the car.
The wreckage tied up traffic for several hours. Traffic was diverted to Northwest 23rd Street until after 10 p.m. as investigators worked the scene and the wreckage was readied for removal.
Grubbs said the wreck remains under investigation by the LPD Traffic Division.