A motion filed Thursday with the Comanche County District Court by First Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka asked for a defense lawyer to properly instruct the jury in the Kevin Crisel trial concerning the statute of limitations following his opening statements.
David Smith, who is representing Crisel, 45, on trial for the charge of lewd or indecent acts with a child under 12, is accused of misrepresenting the statute of limitations for the State to file charges relating to allegations made to law enforcement dating back to 2002. The allegations had been made by Thursday’s trial witnesses, Jessica and Ashley Kelley and Jennifer Cole.
In his opening statement, Smith told the jury that the State could file charges against Crisel for their allegations if it wanted to “until the victim was 45 years old,” according to the motion. Cabelka said that Smith’s statement is correct for cases that happened after Nov. 1, 2017, when an amendment would codify it into law.
However, based on an Oklahoma Court of Appeals case, the State argues that the proper statute of limitations would be based on the law when the crimes were alleged to have happened between 1999 and 2001. The law during the time of the alleged abuse in 1999 provided a five-year window for charges to be filed following the discovery of a crime. By 2001, that window expanded to seven years.
“At best, the State had until 2009 to prosecute the Defendant for these allegations, it could also be argued that for some of the allegations the time would have run in 2007,” the motion states.
Cabelka argued the information provided by Smith “was improper and incorrect and has prejudiced the State of Oklahoma” in the prosecution.
District Judge Emmit Tayloe, who is overseeing the trial, is expected to make a ruling before the trial’s closing.