A Lawton mother is wanted by police for allegations she stole her 3-year-old from the girl’s father.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Thursday for Katie Christine Campbell, 23, for a count of child stealing, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The investigation began with a complaint when the girl’s father said he’d come as court ordered to pick up the girl from her mother, Campbell, the warrant affidavit states. He said he’d hired a private investigator who found where Campbell had been keeping the girl.
On Oct. 6, 2021, the investigator contacted the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department to serve a pick-up order to Campbell. Her father said she and the child weren’t there and denied the deputy’s entry, according to the affidavit.
Aguilar went to another location and knocked on the door. He said he heard voices, but no one answered, the affidavit states. He parked nearby and conducted surveillance on the home.
Campbell’s father’s pickup drove to the back of a home and her mother was seen getting out of the truck. The investigator said she approached a fence where Campbell gave her “what appeared to be a child covered in a blanket” before the mother got back inside and drove away, the affidavit states.
A $100,000 cash warrant bond was set for Campbell upon arrest.