The mother of a 3-month-old girl who died in March 2019 testified Tuesday in the trial of the man investigators claim killed her.
Haunted by the loss of her then-youngest child and the uncertainty, Riana Jenkins testified she just wants to know what happened.
“I don’t know what I think, sir, to this day,” she responded when Thomas Adler II asked her if she completely believed Kevin Thomas Williams Jr. caused the death of her infant daughter, Kimbri.
Williams, 28, is on trial this week in Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders’ courtroom for the charge of first-degree murder by child abuse. He faces up to life in prison or life without parole if convicted.
District Attorney Kyle Cabelka asked the mother if her daughter had been suffering from illness before the fateful day on March 9, 2018. She said it had been a week or two prior when she’d taken Kimbri to the doctor for a cough. The girl was fine within “a day or two,” she said.
On that day, she, Williams and her four children were moving from her parents’ house to a new home. Her daughter was doing fine, she said. After taking their U-haul back to the store, she said she took all the kids with her to a store for a short time.
After returning home, Jenkins said she needed to go to Walmart and she left her children with Williams. Everything seemed OK when, she said, Williams called while she was at the store.
It was a “lighthearted” conversation, Jenkins said. The neighbors’ dog had jumped the gate into their backyard and it startled the older kids. But no harm had come, she said.
Williams called a second time as Jenkins said she pulled into the driveway. This time, he seemed panicked, she said.
“He said, ‘She’s choking,’” she said.
Jenkins described not knowing which child was choking. She went to Kimbri, who was lying on the bed “unresponsive.”
“I immediately said, ‘Call 911,’” she said, “and I tried to suck her nose with the bulb, but it didn’t seem to help.”
As Kimbri began to turn “purple,” Jenkins knew things were bad.
“She kind of was gurgling a little bit,” she said, “but she wasn’t trying to breathe.”
Jenkins said Williams dialed 911 at her behest and she spoke with a dispatcher. Worried about Kimbri, she began driving the girl to the hospital while the dispatcher told her to pull over and wait for EMTs. She pulled over at a convenience store and EMTs took over. She then rode behind the ambulance with police to the hospital.
While medical staff worked on the infant, Jenkins said she was told they were trying to resuscitate the girl. The girl was then transferred to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa.
Jenkins went home and, she said, Williams helped her gather the kids and they all trekked to Tulsa to be with the girl. Her condition didn’t get better and, after about 2½ weeks, Kimbri was sent back home for hospice care. Before the end of the month, the child was dead.
“It wasn’t long at all,” she said. “I remember it like yesterday.”
Jenkins testified it had only been the second time she’d left the kids with Williams. She trusted him, though, and had never seen him be aggressive with her or the kids. But in the weeks that followed the initial hospital visit, Jenkins said there were “minor changes” to his story.
“All he said was just that she choked,” she said. “It was vague what happened.”
Investigators have said Williams didn’t call 911 due to concerns about an outstanding Comanche County arrest warrant for a possession of controlled substance case. Williams told police he called the girl’s mother to tell her what was going on.
Williams told investigators he’d given Kimbri a bottle and went to feed another child. When he returned, he said she was choking.
Jenkins’ then-almost-5-year-old daughter had told her the baby sister was choking and Williams was patting her on the back. Adler asked if there had been a forensic interview conducted with the girl and she said no.
A child abuse pediatrician told investigators, in her professional opinion, Kimbri’s injuries were consistent with child abuse and that the onset of symptoms would have begun immediately following the abuse, the affidavit states.
It was determined that blunt force head trauma was the cause of death and the manner was described as homicide, according to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner.
During cross-examination by Adler, Jenkins testified that Williams hadn’t wavered from his claims he’d only given the girl a bottle and patted her back when she was choking. Uncertainty of who to believe and the bonds of two years together caused her to reach out to Williams by sending a letter and photos to him while he was in jail.
It’s the uncertainty that has left Jenkins mourning her daughter and confused about her death. She said she began to doubt Williams while Kimbri was at the Tulsa hospital.
When Adler asked if anyone else had explained the girl’s injuries and death to her Jenkins replied:
“Just the doctors,” she said.
The trial will resume today.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.