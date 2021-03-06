Mother Nature didn't do the City of Lawton any favors in February.
And, more than 455 hours of labor proves it.
While Public Utilities Director Rusty Whisenhunt said he's seen deeper snow accumulations and others said they remember bitterly cold temperatures that caused problems with city infrastructure, no one remembers an arctic blast that lowered temperatures for as long as it did when the initial winter storm rolled into Southwest Oklahoma Feb. 10, before really getting cold on Valentine's Day.
By the time the arctic blast was over, meteorologists said Lawton set a new record low (minus 12 degrees on Feb. 16) and the city was reporting accumulations of at least 11 inches of snow (residents around the city and outside the city limits say they recorded more than that).
For the City of Lawton, the blast of cold temperatures and winter precipitation closed down many city services while prompting some departments to move to 12-hour shifts in 24-hour cycles. The result: city officials said they have 455.5 manhours invested in the winter storm.
The Public Works Department reported about 320 hours of overtime among the divisions that worked the storm: streets and traffic control, drainage maintenance, equipment maintenance, electronic maintenance, solid waste collection and the city landfill. The streets/traffic division, whose primary responsibility is streets and arterials, worked 24-hour rotations from Feb. 14-19, according to city storm statistics. The equipment maintenance division, tasked with keeping city vehicles operational, also worked 24-hour rotations during some of that period; Whisenhunt said the frigid temperatures caused problems with vehicles and equipment. While the landfill wasn't open to the public, its personnel worked 12-hour shifts during this period.
In the Public Utilities Department, employees lent their expertise to the streets division. For example, sewer construction employees used their skills and dozers to aid the streets division, assisting with snow removal for critical city facilities: the E-911 Center housed at Great Plains Technology Center, city fire stations, Lawton City Hall and the City Hall Annex, and Central Mall (to assist with the COVID-19 vaccine program held there). Those crews worked on snow removal from Feb. 14-19, city officials said.
Streets crews spearheaded the effort to clear city arterials, using an estimated 890 tons of the sand/salt mixture the Public Works Department keeps on hand to keep arterials open during winter storms. Those crews still are evaluating streets, but there hasn't been any severe damage identified to date, said Community Relations Director Tiffany Vrska.
The damage wasn't confined to streets.
Some city facilities reported damage and/or broken waterlines as a result of frigid temperatures, to include the wastewater treatment southeast of town, Lawton Public Library, H.C. King Community Center, Fire Station No. 6, the equipment maintenance area of the Public Works yard in south Lawton, and in some city park restrooms.
The worst damage was reported in Lawton City Hall, where the banquet room, kitchen and hallway on the first floor were damaged by water. While the room is a popular venue for community and private gatherings, it has been used extensively during the COVID-19 pandemic as meeting space because it easily allows social distancing for participants.
Vrska said several places on the copper pipe serving the area froze and burst, and the resulting water damaged the sheetrock wall and ceiling tiles. City Manager Michael Cleghorn has said there was 2 inches of standing water (from burst pipes in the kitchen) in the hallway and banquet room, damaging carpeting.
Building maintenance crews removed most of the water before a professional water restoration crew set up fans and dehumidifiers to remove remaining moisture. As that was being done, baseboards in the banquet room and hallway were removed and stored to prevent the wood from warping (about 85 percent of the baseboards had been replaced as of Friday, Vrska said). City employees will repair as much of the carpeting as they can before a professional carpet company completes the job, Vrska said.
Other work includes installation of spray foam insulation in the kitchen, before wall damage is repaired. Building maintenance staff expects to complete most repairs to the area within two weeks of finishing the foam insulation work, Vrksa said.
Other damage:
• Utility Services estimates city crews turned off 350 to 400 meters, to allow for repairs of broken waterlines.
• City crews reported 61 water main breaks because of the storm. The good news: the largest broken main was 10 inches. Whisenhunt has said the bigger problem was air relief valves that froze and broke.
• No broken sewer mains were reported as a result of the storm. Whisenhunt said those lines typically are buried deeper than are waterlines.