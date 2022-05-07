A 3-year-old girl is back with her father after more than six months and her mother, a claimed sovereign citizen, is in jail for an allegation of child stealing.
Katie Christine Campbell, 23, of El Paso, Texas, made her initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of child stealing, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
While addressing Special District Judge Grant Sheperd, Campbell identified herself as a sovereign citizen. A warrant for her arrest was issued in late-January.
The case stems from the girls’ father making a complaint after Campbell and the child went missing when he was attempting to make an Oct. 6, 2021, court-ordered pick-up of the girl, according to the affidavit. He hired a private investigator who found Campbell had been keeping the girl in different Comanche County locations.
Police seeking Campbell and the child went to several places and reported hearing voices at one home but were unable to get a response, the affidavit states. An investigator parked nearby and conducted surveillance of the home.
The detective stated he saw Campbell’s father’s pickup drive to the back of the unidentified home. Her mother was seen getting out of the truck and approaching a fence. According to the affidavit, Campbell gave her “what appeared to be a child covered in a blanket” before the mother got back inside and drove away.
Campbell and the child were recovered by law enforcement on Thursday, according to District Attorney Kyle Cabelka. He said law enforcement have spent hundreds of hours over the months in trying to find the pair.
Cabelka said more charges are expected for Campbell as well as for others who are accused of assisting her.
According to the Oxford Dictionary, a sovereign citizen is a member of a political movement of people who oppose taxation, question the legitimacy of government, and believe that they are not subject to the law.
Held on a $100,000 bond and deemed a flight risk, Campbell returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 1 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.