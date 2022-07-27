A mother is accused of mixing vodka, orange juice, some pills and driving home with her teenage daughter in the passenger seat.
Tatjana Inge Harris, 49, of Geronimo, was arrested at 8:26 p.m. Friday by Lawton police officers at Southwest 11th Street and Southwest Pecan Road. She is charged with a felony count of child endangerment for driving under the influence, as well as misdemeanor counts of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs, transporting an open container of alcoholic beverage and speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit. Child endangerment by DUI is punishable by imprisonment for up to four years.
Harris was initially pulled over by police for traveling 73 mph in a 55 mph zone, the affidavit states. When making contact with the driver, the officer not only noticed Harris having “exaggerated reflexes,” but also her 13-year-old daughter in the passenger seat.
During investigation by the officer, Harris first revealed she had taken Adderall, a drug that combines amphetamines and dextroamphetamine to increase focus and treat attention deficit/hpyeractivity disorder, and two other medications that she did not know the name of, police said. Later, she confessed she also had a drink “about an hour ago.” She failed the field sobriety test, as well as breathalyzer, the affidavit states.
While talking with the daughter, the officer noticed a large open bottle of vodka lying by her feet. He also saw a cup in the center cup holder which contained “orange juice that had a faint smell of alcohol,” police said.
Because he was drunk as well, the father of the child could not come pick her up, according to investigators. A Comanche County deputy took the teenager home. The mother underwent a blood test and was booked into city jail.
Harris is out on $2,500 bond, court records indicate. She is ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing conference on Oct. 25.