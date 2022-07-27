A mother is accused of mixing vodka, orange juice, some pills and driving home with her teenage daughter in the passenger seat.

Tatjana Inge Harris, 49, of Geronimo, was arrested at 8:26 p.m. Friday by Lawton police officers at Southwest 11th Street and Southwest Pecan Road. She is charged with a felony count of child endangerment for driving under the influence, as well as misdemeanor counts of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs, transporting an open container of alcoholic beverage and speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit. Child endangerment by DUI is punishable by imprisonment for up to four years.

