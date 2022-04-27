ANADARKO — An Anadarko woman is accused of neglect after her 13-year-old autistic son was hospitalized following a visit to her house.
Christina Marie Mosby, 37, of Anadarko, made her initial appearance Thursday in Caddo County District Court where she received a felony count of child neglect, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.
Police were called to Anadarko Physician’s Hospital on April 17 regarding the boy’s condition. His father said the 13-year-old has a high level of autism and functions at the level of a 3-year-old, the probable cause affidavit states.
He stated Mosby had called while the boy was with her and was “throwing up black stuff,” the affidavit states. She told him the boy had eaten “oranges”.
When he picked up his son, the boy was “extremely lethargic and unable to stand on his own,” according to the affidavit. The father drove him to the hospital and, following a toxicology screen, learned he had Tetrahydrocannadinol (THC) found in marijuana in his system. The man said Mosby has a medical marijuana card and that’s the only place the son could have accessed it.
Originally held on $50,000 bond, Mosby received a bond reduction to $15,000 on Friday and posted bond on Monday, records indicate. She returns to court at 9 a.m. June 23 for her preliminary hearing conference.