Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is marking its Most Wanted Wednesday for a man on the run for over two years who is accused of shooting his estranged ex-wife and another man.

A felony arrest warrant was filed in March 2020 in Comanche County District Court charging Charlie Edward Hemphill IV, 23, of Lawton, with two felony counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance and obstructing an officer, records indicate. The assault charges are each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

