Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is marking its Most Wanted Wednesday for a man on the run for over two years who is accused of shooting his estranged ex-wife and another man.
A felony arrest warrant was filed in March 2020 in Comanche County District Court charging Charlie Edward Hemphill IV, 23, of Lawton, with two felony counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance and obstructing an officer, records indicate. The assault charges are each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Lawton police were called to Walmart store parking lot, 1002 N. Sheridan, regarding a shooting and arrived to find a woman had been shot in her right ankle/heel area and another man had suffered a gunshot wound to his right forearm, the warrant affidavit states. The couple identified Hemphill, the woman’s estranged ex-husband.
While fleeing, Hemphill is accused of crashing into several vehicles in the parking lot. Police later found him at an apartment in the 200 block of Northwest 44th Street but he was able to escape out of the back of the building, the affidavit states.
Hemphill has not been taken into custody.
With making Hemphill its subject of Most Wanted Wednesday, those with potential tips can stay anonymous and know the cash reward doubles with felony arrest.
Hemphill is described as a black man standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 136 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
If you have information about Hemphill’s whereabouts, call Lawton Police or Crime Stoppers, 580-355-4636.
