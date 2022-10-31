Residents are pleased that some of Ward 7’s most popular park spaces will remain in the City of Lawton’s recreation inventory and actually will be recommended for upgraded amenities.

Ward 7 was the final area reviewed by city Parks and Recreation Department staff members as they presented the recommendations they have for what now is more than 70 parks/park spaces. The idea is to trim the city’s inventory because reducing the amount of space maintained by a 14-member staff will allow the city to better focus its resources, said Parks and Recreation Director Christine James.

Recommended for you