Residents are pleased that some of Ward 7’s most popular park spaces will remain in the City of Lawton’s recreation inventory and actually will be recommended for upgraded amenities.
Ward 7 was the final area reviewed by city Parks and Recreation Department staff members as they presented the recommendations they have for what now is more than 70 parks/park spaces. The idea is to trim the city’s inventory because reducing the amount of space maintained by a 14-member staff will allow the city to better focus its resources, said Parks and Recreation Director Christine James.
The recommendation for Ward 7: keep 149.1 acres of the 161.9 acres now contained within 10 parks, eliminating two, repurposing portions of two others and transferring one to drainage maintenance for open space. Six full parks and portions of two others would be kept as city parks.
The keepers include George M. Lee Park, a 3-acre tract at 601 Belmont that features basketball and tennis courts, a playground, pavilion and the Clement Washington Sr. spray park, a summer water feature popular with youths. Staff is recommending making improvements, a popular option for residents who say the park already is well-used.
Emmitt Dorsey, who lives in the nearby Ranch Oaks Addition, said the park is popular for community gatherings, noting it is the host site for the annual Juneteenth Celebration that draws people from outside Lawton. But, he had some suggestions.
“We need more parking space,” he said, adding the tennis courts “are in pretty bad shape.”
Sherene Williams said residents also would like to see more sidewalks in the popular park, while Sandy Foster said the park — along with others across the city — needs hydration stations for visitors, along with consideration of amenities such as additional walking trails.
Verna Cook Park and O.H. Arnold Park also are popular sites for community events.
O.H. Arnold, at 102 NE Bell near the Patterson Community Center and Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, contains 16.4 acres with trails, playgrounds, picnic tables, barbecue grills, benches and old growth trees. James said the plan is to keep the park and make improvements. It’s the same action planned for Verna Cook Park (also known as Wonderland Park), 5.4 acres at 1208 SW Garfield that stretches from Charles Whitlow Avenue on the north to Georgia Avenue on the south. It contains well-used playgrounds, picnic tables and benches, trails and a basketball court.
Mocine Park, 2.2 acres at 810 SW Roosevelt, is a popular site that holds one of the city’s three wading pools, structures built specifically for the community’s younger children. The park also offers a basketball court and playground. James said the recommendation is to keep the park and make improvements, and some city discussions already have centered on turning the three wading pools into small splash pads (a proposal expected to be discussed in the aquatics plan under design).
City staff also wants to keep and improve Lemuel Harkey Park at 2101 SW 17th, whose 5 acres contains a basketball court, playground, pavilion and parking lot with access road.
McMahon Park, 1602 SW 38th, is south Lawton’s largest public park, whose 115 acres contains well-used softball fields, a skate park and playgrounds. Plans already are being discussed to make extensive improvements, to include an expanded walking trail system to link to Vito Baxter Puppy Promenade dog park on the far northeast corner, off West Lee Boulevard.
One resident said the park would be a good place to develop BMX/bike trails in the Wolf Creek area, something city officials also have mentioned. McMahon Park is one of several in the overall parks master plan recommended for extensive renovations.
City officials want to retain only parts of two other parks: Sullivan Village and Southside.
Sullivan Village Park, at Southeast 38th Street and Camelot Drive, offers 6 acres with playground, pavilion and benches, but it has no street access, city staff said. Their recommendation is to move the playground equipment to a 0.2-acre tract in the northwest corner (behind some houses), transfer 2.3 acres to drainage maintenance for natural space, then sell the remaining 3.5 acres in the southern part of the park.
Southside Park (also known as James Edward Thornton Park), 2.2 acres at 1308 Tennessee, contains a playground, basketball court and pavilion. The recommendation is to sell 0.3 acres on the park’s southwest edge, keeping the remaining 1.9 acres as a park and making improvements.
Two adjacent parks would be closed and sold.
Park Ridge Park, 4518 Malcolm, offers playground equipment in the midst of open space totaling 5.4 acres.
“Most of it is a field,” James said, adding the recommendation is to remove the playground equipment and auction the tract.
It’s the same recommendation made for the empty 1.3 acres of Waterstone Park to the west. One resident had an objection, saying he was a “big proponent of neighborhood parks” and asking whether abandoning the space was necessary.