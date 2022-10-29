A majority of the 44.8 acres of park space in Ward 5 would remain in that use, under recommendations made by City of Lawton staff.

The ward was the sixth reviewed for residents, as city staff outlines recommendations to trim Lawton’s park/park space inventory to allow better use of resources and staff for those that remain. In Ward 5, less than 7 acres was recommended for repurposing — mostly, selling the tracts or giving them back to the developer — but that number was reduced by 1.3 acres when city officials agreed with residents who argued to keep Patterson Park at 1003 SW 28th.

