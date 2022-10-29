A majority of the 44.8 acres of park space in Ward 5 would remain in that use, under recommendations made by City of Lawton staff.
The ward was the sixth reviewed for residents, as city staff outlines recommendations to trim Lawton’s park/park space inventory to allow better use of resources and staff for those that remain. In Ward 5, less than 7 acres was recommended for repurposing — mostly, selling the tracts or giving them back to the developer — but that number was reduced by 1.3 acres when city officials agreed with residents who argued to keep Patterson Park at 1003 SW 28th.
The park is a pocket park, a designation that reflects the fact it is almost entirely surrounded by houses with minimal street access. City staff recommended removing playground equipment and selling the site at auction, but changed their minds after residents argued the park is heavily used by neighborhood children, youths from nearby Cleveland Elementary School, and men’s ministry groups that hold well-attended community gatherings there. Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk said the tract may be a good example to reinvigorate the city’s Adopt a Park program, where local entities take responsibility for parks, freeing the city from maintenance.
Olson Park, a 0.9-acre tract at 1201 SW E that the city wants to keep, may be another candidate for Adopt a Park, said Parks and Recreation Director Christine James. She said the park is small but heavily used, with playground equipment, grills, a small pavilion and parking. Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton said the park is difficult to keep clean because of its heavy use by people who rely on the nearby Salvation Army for help.
Bridge Park, a 2.2-acre tract along Southwest D Avenue at South Sheridan Road, could be an adoption candidate by the groups that already use it. The park is all that remains of the historic DoeDoe Park, offering a basketball court, playground and picnic tables heavily used by residents who walk their dogs and play on the equipment. Burk said it also is popular with church groups that use the site for food and clothing distribution programs, adding the site’s location in a flood area makes it unsuitable for any use but a park.
A city entity already is making plans for Shepler Park at 402 W. Gore, a 1.7-acre tract best known for hosting the annual Arts for All Festival, as well as its proximity to and use by Lawton Farmers Market to the east and Lawton Family YMCA to the west. Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority already has conceptual designs that would transform the space by adding amenities such as an art walk/hiking path, lights and a stage.
Alberto Rivas, now known as Beto Divino, expressed concerns about the park, saying plans already are under way for a women’s suffrage monument. The project, spearheaded by the late Barbara Curry, already has added benches and lights, an area that Rivas/Divino suggested naming in Curry’s honor. The park is home to The Critic, a statue honoring the late actress and Lawton native Candice Earley and longtime arts critic Bill Crawford. Sharon Cheatwood also asked about a location for a nearby plaque honoring Lawton’s sister city relationship with the German town of Gullesheim.
Nearby is Gore Median Park, 14.7 acres of land between the eastbound and westbound lanes of West Gore Boulevard, Northwest 2nd Street to Fort Sill Boulevard. Burk said while the land is zoned as right of way, it is maintained as park space, and city staff wants to keep it that way. The area has trees and some benches and walking trails, including amenities at a monument site on the east end that honors Buffalo Soldiers. The median was the long-time home to Boulevard of Lights, the forerunner of today’s Holiday in the Park Christmas display.
Moving north, Old Town North’s 35th Division Park at Northwest 6th Street and Northwest Columbia Avenue is one of several parks with structures built by the Works Progress Administration (WPA) in the 1930s. Those WPA structures are important to Hampton, who is coordinating an effort to identify and preserve Lawton’s remaining WPA sites.
The 3-acre park, which the city wants to keep, also holds one of Lawton’s three wading pools, along with renovated tennis courts and a playground.
“It needs a basketball court,” one man said, drawing agreement from Hampton who said that is a common request for the popular park.
Harmon Park, a 4.5-acre park at Northwest Bell Avenue and Northwest 14th Street, also houses a wading pool and WPA structures. It also is home to Lawton Community Theatre’s John Denney Playhouse, and James said the staff recommendation is to keep the park and make improvements. Rivas/Divino suggested one: designating a site for murals.
Union Park at Southwest I Avenue and Southwest 5th Street, and Mattie Beal Park, at Southwest 9th Street and Southwest J Avenue, also contain WPA structures. City staff’s recommendation to keep the 2.5-acre, well-used Union Park drew cries of “yeah” and “amen” from the audience, who enjoy the park’s playground, picnic tables and benches. Mattie Beal Park’s 6.4 acres, immediately east of the Municipal Swimming Pool, offers basketball and tennis courts, trails, a playground and a pavilion. City staff has identified the site for more improvements.
City staff has recommended transferring the 1.4-acre B.O. Davis Highrise Park at 601 SW F to Lawton Housing Authority, because that entity already is maintaining the space, which is heavily used by residents in the adjoining Benjamin O. Davis Highrise.
Waldman Park, a 0.5-acre tract at 1210 SW J, is in a flood-prone area and would be transferred to the city’s drainage maintenance division after playground equipment is removed.
Three other parks have split recommendations: some land will remain a park; the rest will be repurposed.
Toby Morris Park at Southwest 7th Street and Southwest I Avenue, is a 2.4- acre tract with basketball and tennis courts and benches. City staff wants to keep a 0.7-acre tract on the east side that contains those amenities, while selling the western half and city-owned property on the northeast corner of Southwest 7th and Southwest I.
City staff also wants to keep 0.6 acre of Clarence E. Soper Park at 1920 NW Bell, focusing on the area with a basketball court, backstop and playground. The remaining 1.2 acres would be sold for development.
Wilson Park, 1.5-acres at 2113 NW Columbia, actually is four separate areas. The recommendation is to keep the main park near Northwest Dearborn Avenue, which contains a basketball court, playground and benches, then sell two square tracts to the southwest and a nearby cul-de-sac for development.