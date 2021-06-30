Most offices associated with the City of Lawton will be closed Monday for the Fourth of July weekend, but that won’t affect residential trash collections.
Residents on the Monday residential collection route still will have their trash picked up on Monday and the city landfill will be open, city officials said. However, most other non-emergency services will be closed, with normal operations to resume Tuesday.
Residents are reminded that closures will affect the city’s swimming pool, wading pools and spray parks on Monday. Normal hours there will resume Tuesday.
Comanche County also will observe the Fourth of July weekend, meaning the Comanche County Courthouse will be closed Monday. Normal operations will resume Tuesday.