A three-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning sent two people to the hospital and shut down traffic in a busy Lawton intersection into the afternoon.
First responders were called to the intersection of Northwest 38th Street and Cache Road around 8 a.m. Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer, was unable to provide information as to the severity of the injuries.
A white SUV rested in the inside westbound lane, its front end shattered, air bag deployed and driver’s side wheel and tire separated and lying in the roadway. Farther west, spun and facing eastbound in the lane, was a silver car showing damage near the driver’s door. Behind the SUV, a green car also was damaged.
All directions of travel were closed with traffic diverted through the morning. After the vehicles were moved and measurements taken by investigators, the roadway was reopened completely around 1 p.m.
Grubbs said the Traffic Unit is investigating.