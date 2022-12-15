More than 3,200 gifts, including at least 65 bikes, are bagged and ready to make 813 Lawton and area children’s Christmases merry and bright.
That’s a rough tally of the number of gifts collected this year off the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Angel Tree. Southwest Oklahoma residents have spent weeks “adopting” angels off the tree set up at the Sheridan Road Walmart. The “angels” are children in the area whose parents need a little help providing them with a good Christmas.
After the gifts are bought and returned to Walmart, volunteers with the Women’s Auxiliary spring into action to sort and bag the gifts, readying them for distribution on Friday.
The 813 names on this year’s tree is about 200 more than last year, according to Susan Nance, president of the local Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary. Each child receives at least two toys and one outfit. Due to the generosity of Southwest Oklahomans, most of the angels on the tree receive much more.
“This is the neat thing about our community,” Nance said. “People do unbelievably more than that. People will buy coats, socks, underwear, all the necessities.”
Donations aren’t limited to just residents, Nance said. Lawton firefighters brought in 25 bags of gifts and Classic Chevrolet brought in “tons of toys.” Members and AMBUCS, Kiwanis and Walmart employees also donated.
After the gifts are gathered up and hauled to the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club, a team of about 32 volunteers take over the task of sorting, bagging and organizing all the gifts.
Toni Ryans is one such volunteer. She was recruited by a fellow volunteer last year.
“I was recently retired and this is just what I needed,” said Ryans, who was secretary at Adams Elementary School for 32 years.
Ryans said she enjoys “giving back to needy children and to be part of the community. Most of us are in the education field and are around children.”
“We are very blessed to see how the community responds,” Ryans said. “Some give who don’t have a lot to give. It feels good to see how the community comes together for these kiddos.”
Parents and guardians will begin picking up their gifts on Friday morning.