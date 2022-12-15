Angel tree

Karen Dipprey, left, and Toni Ryans help sort some of the more than 3,200 gifts received from this year’s Salvation Army Angel Tree. The gifts will be distributed on Friday.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

More than 3,200 gifts, including at least 65 bikes, are bagged and ready to make 813 Lawton and area children’s Christmases merry and bright.

That’s a rough tally of the number of gifts collected this year off the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Angel Tree. Southwest Oklahoma residents have spent weeks “adopting” angels off the tree set up at the Sheridan Road Walmart. The “angels” are children in the area whose parents need a little help providing them with a good Christmas.

