The Fourth of July is always a busy day for first responders in Comanche County, and this year was no exception.
First responders were called on 69 responses last week to outside fires in the county, according to a weekly Emergency Management report.
By Emergency Management Director Clint Langford’s estimation, as many as 40 of those came in on the Fourth of July alone.
“I’ll tell you that the call volume for the county increased about fourfold over the weekend,” Langford said.
Langford said that the number of fires caused by fireworks every year during the holiday varies depending on rainfall, but that there is always an increase.
“We stay pretty busy over the holiday, definitely,” Langford said. “It depends on the amount of rainfall we get, but we’re in that transition period where we’re starting to dry out.”
The holiday came after an extended period of hot weather and little rain this year, and while only a few of the fires were serious, Langford felt that it was an important reminder of the dangers that exist as Southwest Oklahoma’s weather continues to be hotter and dryer over the course of the next few weeks.
“It’s great to have the fireworks, and to celebrate our freedom,” Langford said. “But fireworks come with their inherent dangers, and it’s important to be aware of them.”