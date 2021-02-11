Freezing temperatures and black ice Wednesday were just a preview of what’s to come this weekend with temperatures expected to drop lower along with some snow.
The National Weather Service is reporting freezing rain and drizzle may linger across southeastern Oklahoma today, otherwise dry conditions are expected.
However, a light snow will spread south across Oklahoma into north Texas Friday night and Saturday. Some freezing rain also may occur over southern Oklahoma and north Texas. After a brief break, additional snow is expected Sunday through Monday morning, likely causing disruptions to travel.
The National Weather service is warning of dangerous wind chills with record or near-record cold weather expected this weekend across all of Oklahoma and north Texas. A persistent north to northeast breeze will cause wind chill equivalent temperatures to drop to -5 to -15 degrees over northern Oklahoma on Friday and Saturday, and -10 to -25 degrees across central and northern Oklahoma on Sunday. Monday is likely to remain very cold, with wind chills around -5 to -15.
As temperatures plunge, Red Cross offers home heating and winter safety tips.
The American Red Cross Kansas-Oklahoma Region has responded to 272 events and served 762 clients due to home fires as of Jan. 21. With cold temperatures continuing this week, the American Red Cross wants to remind people how to use space heaters and other heat sources safely.
“Many people are using space heaters and other heat sources to stay warm during this week’s winter weather and there are simple tips to help people do so safely,” said Johnnie Munn, senior disaster program manager.
Along with these tips, Munn reminds people who need Red Cross services to call 1-800-RED-CROSS. Also, people can use the community referral and information service of 2-1-1 available in Kansas and Oklahoma.
“If people experience a power outage during this cold weather, we encourage them to call 2-1-1 to find out more information,” said Munn.