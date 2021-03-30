This time last year, anyone driving down McClung Road on the northeast side of Lake Lawtonka might not have given the Mount Scott Cemetery a second glance.
Back then, it was nothing but an overgrown field with just a hint of headstone peeking out of the brush for eagle-eyed passersby to spot. Flash forward to March 2021 and the field is unrecognizable.
Wheatgrass once grew shoulder high in this 100-year-old cemetery. Now, headstones and grave markers, once hidden, are visible to travelers who happen by. And it all started with Melanie Jackson, a woman who has been dedicated to clearing out this long-forgotten plot of land for three years now.
Late last year, Jackson contacted The Lawton Constitution to inform the paper about an article written by The Constitution staff in 1922. The article listed the passing of one Ivan L. Brady, a World War I veteran who had died from tuberculosis, and whose body had been returned to his family in Lawton where he would be laid to rest in Mount Scott Cemetery.
Jackson had rediscovered Brady’s grave during her mission to clean the cemetery. The Constitution published her story and since then she has been contacted by many well-meaning locals who are eager to help her cause.
“Bruce Dwyer from the Purple Heart has been helping me out and now Ben Burris from the Masonic Lodge is out here, and his help has just been amazing,” Jackson said.
Dwyer helped Jackson raise an American flag over the cemetery, and Burris brought many members of his Masonic lodge out to help clear brush and cut down tree branches.
Charles Eichert, with Masonic Lodge 548, The Triangle Lodge, was among the members who answered Burris’ call to action.
“Ben Burris from the lodge told us about this cleanup effort that Melanie Jackson was out here doing, and we wanted to help,” Eichert said. “And there’s a soldier from World War I out here, and he shouldn’t be forgotten. No one should.”
Burris shared Eichert’s sentiments and said that he respected Jackson for the work she had undertaken.
“I admire her for what she’s doing, really. And that’s why I wanted to help her. She’s just as nice as she can be,” Burris said. “Everyone of us out here want to keep helping her. I think she was surprised by the help she got.”
And it’s not just the manpower. Jackson set up a GoFundMe account that people have been donating to to help her raise money to replace the damaged headstones in the cemetery. Each headstone costs $299.75. For every stone she purchases, she makes a post on the GoFundMe page to let people know.
“I want people to know what I’m using their money for,” Jackson said.
Recently, Jackson was able to purchase a new headstone for Kenneth Hood, whose stone had broken and worn away to the point of near illegibility.
“Between the documents at the library, Find a Grave, Family Tree and other apps, I’m trying to make sure I get the names right,” Jackson said.
Meanwhile, the fight to secure a proper military headstone for Pvt. Ivan Brady continues, she said. Jackson is trying to uncover military records that prove Brady served, as she was told the article from the newspaper simply wasn’t enough.
“I know he went to Lawton High School, and I know he died in 1922, so I’m looking at records between 1912 and 1922,” Jackson said.
After the remainder of the brush has been cleared and the fire department has come out to do a controlled burn, the next step will be bringing out a land surveyor to establish the exact boundaries of the cemetery. And beyond that, she’s hopeful that at some point she can have the area examined with ground penetrating radar to located any plots that have lost their markers over the years.
Meanwhile, the cemetery continues to look better with each passing day. Jackson, who takes great care not to disturb anything that might look like a grave marker, points out that where once there were weeds Easter lilies are now growing.
“Some folks stopped by and pointed them out, they told me a long time ago people used to plant lilies around graves in old cemeteries and that, when they grew, that person would live again,” Jackson said. “ I just think that’s beautiful.”