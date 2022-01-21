Low-income residents who need help paying for housing repairs have better options, after the City Council agreed to raise the caps in two designated funding categories.
The funding comes from the City of Lawton’s housing and community development division through its exterior housing improvement and homeowner emergency repair programs, which are funded by annual allocations from the federal Community Development Block Grant and HOME programs.
The exterior repairs program is funded targeted toward exterior work such as siding, windows and roofs, while the emergency repair program can fund “unforeseen” emergencies such as repairs/replacement of an air conditioning/heating system, or a hot water heater. Each program comes with specific guidelines that residents must meet and each has a cap on total allocations.
With last week’s unanimous council decision, the cap on the emergency repair program is now $7,000 (a $2,000 increase) and $17,000 for the exterior improvements program (a $7,000 increase).
Community Services Director Janet Smith said the increase reflects the reality of skyrocketing prices for materials and increased labor costs that have hit the construction market specially hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. The next result has been an increase in repair costs of 30 percent. That’s important because when a project falling under the two categories exceeds the caps, the scope of the work must be reduced or the homeowner must cover the difference.
City officials said that is a burden most low-income homeowners cannot afford, the whole reason they are using the repair programs.
Housing and Community Development Supervisor Gary Brooks said the programs are important, which is why the council’s agreement to let the division increase the caps is important.
“They are getting the program because they need the help,” Brooks said of families who apply for help, adding the additional burden to low-income residents of coming up with an additional $1,000 to $2,000 to complete a project is difficult. “This takes the burden off of them. They don’t have the money to make these repairs.”
Brooks said repair issues such as leaking roofs and broken HVAC systems are taxing to the incomes of residents already struggling to make ends meet, but they also are dangerous to their health.
“A lot of the families we assist have elderly or handicapped members living in the home. No heat in the winter or no air conditioning in the summer is very dangerous,” he said.
Brooks said he doesn’t believe increasing the funding caps, which will use more funds, will reduce the number of families his division can help. He said he has reviewed funding totals for recent years and didn’t find a single instance of applications to the program exceeding the budgeted amount, adding the increases in the caps should allow more families to access the funds because they will actually cover the cost of a repair project.
“With the increased costs of building materials, Exterior Home Repair estimates have come in over the prior $10,000 cap, as high as a $14,000 estimate. Recipients have to come up with the amount above the cap through some other means, which is a burden they can’t afford. So, they decline the assistance,” he said, predicting the ability to completely cover the cost of a repair will encourage more families to apply.
To date in the 2021-2022 fiscal year, the division has six emergency repair and nine exterior home improvement projects, several still under way. That compares to 10 emergency repairs and 12 exterior home improvement projects in 2019-2020, and seven emergency repairs and nine exterior projects in 2020-2021.