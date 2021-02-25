More details have come to light regarding a Tuesday house fire that sent a Lawton man to the hospital in critical condition, killed several pets and caused a firefighter to be treated for minor burns.
First responders were called around 2 p.m. to 1209 SW 23rd Place to battle the structure fire. The witness who called in the fire to 911 tried to help a man trapped inside but he said the smoke and flames were too much, according to the police report.
Firefighters arrived and removed the man who lived there who had been trapped by heat and flames. According to the report, he was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for treatment for his injuries. He was later flown to an Oklahoma City burn center for treatment. Assistant Fire Chief Brent Baggett said he was in critical condition at the time.
The man’s daughter, who also lived at the home, told police she’d left for work at 10 a.m. and had come home around 1 p.m. to check on her father, the report states. She went back to her job a short time later before she received a call her house was on fire. She said her father suffers from high blood pressure and uses oxygen for COPD.
Flames engulfed a window-unit air conditioner that was on the west side of the home. The unit was eventually pushed from the window into the back yard where it was extinguished by firefighters. A Fire Marshal is investigating the fire’s cause.
The assistant fire chief said “several” pets were killed in the fire.
A Lawton firefighter was also treated for minor burns, according to Baggett.
Damage to the home left it unlivable and, Baggett said, it was a total loss. The neighboring home at 1207 SW 23rd Place also received scorching damage with “a couple of thousand dollars worth of damage” but was not left uninhabitable.