As the investigation continues into an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night, the man wounded has been identified.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) identified Samuel Flores, 67, as the man shot following an incident with police.
Officers were called around 7 p.m. Wednesday to 1409 NW 15th Street to a domestic situation involving a weapon. Police arrived and Flores was shot by police following a short altercation. Investigators said he was in the midst of attacking a woman when officers arrived.
Flores was treated at a local hospital and upon his release was arrested by police for allegations of kidnapping and assault with intent to kill.
The woman was also taken to the hospital and admitted in stable condition.
No officers were injured during the incident.
The OSBI is investigating the incident to conduct an independent investigation into the incident.
Once the investigation is completed, a report will be presented to the Comanche County District Attorney’s office for a decision as to the shootings justification or if charges are warranted.
