Police have released more information into a Friday morning shooting on Lawton’s south side.
Lawton Police Sgt. Billy Peterson reported being called to the scene in the 1700 block of Southwest 6th Street shortly before 10:15 a.m. and made contact with a man suffering a gunshot wound to his left hip. The man was able to walk but with a limp and with paint.
The wounded man said someone named “Gutler” was in an orange SUV had fired two shots at him with one bullet finding its mark. According to the report, he said he didn’t want help from the police. He did receive medical attention for a non-life-threatening injury.
A witness said she was there to help jump her friend’s vehicle when the shooting victim came across the street and started talking to her friend. Soon after, a red SUV stopped across the street and another unknown man got out and began arguing with it quickly turning physical, the report states. She saw one man push the other to the ground and witnessed one of the gunshots striking the man on the ground.
The suspect got back into the SUV and left the scene.