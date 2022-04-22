ANADARKO — A Caddo County man already in jail for allegations he took clandestine lewd photos of two teen girls is now charged with three more counts.
Lonnie Franklin Henson, 46, of Cement, made his initial appearance Thursday in Caddo County District Court where he was charged with three counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, records indicate. Each count is punishable by between three and 20 years in prison.
These charges follow Henson’s earlier appearance March 17 in the same court where he received five counts of the same charge, records indicate.
The eight counts filed against Henson stem from an investigation begun in November 2021 when the girls’ mother contacted law enforcement after her 13-year-old daughter told a counselor of being sexually abused.
Henson spoke with investigators after the girl’s forensic interviews. According to the probable cause affidavit, Henson provided his phone and permission for it to be searched. All contents, including “dumped” information was examined.
Several photos of two girls, now 17 and 16 years old, from when they were 15 and 14, were discovered. Photos of the girls sleeping as well as photos taken up their shorts’ legs were discovered, the affidavit states.
Following the discovery, Henson offered a voluntary interview on Jan. 4 where he admitted to taking “inappropriate pictures,” the affidavit states. Investigators said he blamed it on “a moment of weakness.” He claimed there was no actual physical abuse, only photos.
Henson has asked for his bond to be reduced for the March charges, however, he still remains behind bars on the original $250,000 bond. He received another $50,000 bond for the latest charges, records indicate.
He returns to court at 9 a.m. May 12 for his preliminary hearing conference for the two cases.