A trio of mid-week business break-ins along Cache Road add to a growing number similar incidents in the past month-and-a-half.
Lawton police were called around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday to Pet Sense, 4017 Cache Road, regarding a break-in. An employee arrived in the morning to open the store and found the front glass door breached.
According to the report, the cash drawer was tampered with and the door to the safe had been pried on but remained sealed and shut. Nothing else appeared to be missing or damaged.
A pair of restaurants also received similar treatment that same night.
Another officer was called to Popeye’s Chicken Restaurant, 6119 Cache Road and found that it had also been victim to a break-in. According to the report, several unnamed items were damaged but nothing was reported taken.
Nearby Little Caesars, 6716 Cache Road, had its front door glass broken out and its cash drawers pillaged. Three money drawers were pried open and an undisclosed amount of money pilfered.
Store security video captured the incident and was turned over to police.
A pair of pizza parlors broken into and ransacked in the past month.
Police continue to investigate the burglaries of a pizza business at 7615 Cache Road, and on Sept. 26, Fat Boy’s Pizza, 2546 Fort Sill Blvd. Both businesses were burglarized by a brick or rock being thrown through the front glass doors.
But pizza parlors aren’t an exclusive pick.
Several other business break-ins throughout September, primarily along Cache Road remain under investigation. There is a similar method of operation as glass front doors have been busted out and, when available, safes taken.
The Constitution has reached out to the Lawton Police Department for an update into their investigation as well as if these incidents are related.
If you have any info about these or any other felony crimes you can share it: @www.lawtoncrimestoppers.com; or download the 355-INFO mobile app to submit a tip.
You can also call Lawton Police, 580-581-3270; or Crime Stoppers, 580-355-4636.