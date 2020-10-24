The charges keep coming for a Cache man already jailed for prior burglary allegations.
Cameron Dale Eugene Murray, 30, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of second-degree burglary and a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a debit card, records indicate. Due to two prior convictions, he faces up to 14 years in prison for the felony.
Murray is accused of breaking into a home in the 2100 block of Northwest Denver on Aug. 31 through an unlocked window and taking several items, according to the probable cause affidavit. Among things taken was a woman’s red billfold.
The next day, there were transactions made on the woman’s debit card at two convenience stores for $45.42. An attempt to use it for a $379.84 purchase at Walmart was declined, the affidavit states. Store security video showed investigators that Murray was a suspect.
During a Sept. 16 interview with police, he admitted to the burglary and the card use, according to the affidavit.
Murray has been in jail since Sept. 11 when he was arrested for the burglary of a Comanche County home and for stealing guns while in a stolen truck. Investigators have since linked him to an Aug. 25 break-in of Wolf’s House of Weed, 809 SE Interstate Drive, where two marijuana plants were taken.
Held on a $30,000 bond for the two prior cases, the court imposed a $500,000 bond for the latest charges. Records indicate he returns to court at 3 pm. Dec. 17 for his preliminary hearing conference for his latest case.
Murray returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 14 for his preliminary hearing conference in the dispensary break-in and at 3 p.m. on Dec. 3 for the prior charges.