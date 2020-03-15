Comanche County Court Clerk Robert Morales has announced he will be seeking his fourth term.
During his years as Comanche County court clerk, Morales said he has had the honor and privilege of serving the general public, the court, the local Bar Association, and most importantly, the citizens of Comanche County. He believes he has built a positive working relationship with each of the county officials, while also providing a professional environment in the office and having the staff involved in the day-to-day decision-making process.
He said the employees of this office present an efficient and courteous atmosphere in working with the public. Elected officials and their staff have a non-partisan duty and responsibility to the public they serve by following the Oklahoma State Statutes.
“I appreciate the citizens who have been summoned to court to fulfill their civic duty as jurors,” Morales said.
He is proud of the Jury Maintenance System that has been implemented to aid in the selection and processing of juror candidates in assigning them to a courtroom for jury trials. Morales said it is a faster and more efficient system that allows the staff to expedite the process for the citizens, the judges, the district attorney’s office, and the trial attorneys. Of the numerous duties and responsibilities carried out by his office, Morales said he especially enjoys interacting with the citizens of the county during the jury term.
Morales has had a long career in law enforcement, public safety and public service. Prior to his 28 years of service as a member of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, he was a police officer for the City of Lawton for seven years. He is the Southwest Oklahoma director of the Retired Oklahoma Troopers Association, a member of the County Officers and Deputies Association, and a member, past board member and past vice president of the Oklahoma Court Clerks Association.
Morales has all the required and mandated certifications/accreditations required for elected county officials.
Morales is a high school football official for the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association. He is a member of the Oklahoma Officials Association, which is associated with the National Federation of High Schools, a longtime member of the National Association of Sports Officials, a member and past president of the Southwest Oklahoma Football Officials Association, and member of the U.S. Football Association.
Robert and his wife Deanne have three adult children: Joe, Megan and Ryan; and two granddaughters.