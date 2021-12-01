MARLOW — A Marlow man is in jail and is to have his competency determined after he was accused of exposing himself to passersby on a busy Stephens County roadway.
Samuel Ray McCartney, 56, made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of indecent exposure, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine between $500 to $20,000.
McCartney was found last Friday afternoon bent over and exposing his buttocks while standing on the west side of U.S. 81, according to the probable cause affidavit. Marlow Police Officer Tim Fitzpatrick said he turned around and saw the man facing the nearby Marlow Food Market.
During a pat down, McCartney said he was the president and then asked what his charge was, the affidavit states.
“Sammy then stated that he was going to file murder charges on me, then said he was going to have me killed,” Fitzpatrick said.
McCartney then retracted his statement, according to the officer.
During Monday’s hearing before District Court Judge Ken Graham, a motion to order a competency evaluation was made and set into motion, records indicate.
McCartney is held on $50,000 bond. His preliminary hearing conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 23, 2022.