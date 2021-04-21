FREDERICK — Ava Van der Laan had abdominal surgery at just 5 days old. She then spent 48 days in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit before her parents, Melanie and Eric Van der Laan, were able to bring her home.
Ava was born with cystic fibrosis, a genetic disorder that affects the lungs, pancreas and other organs. It is a chronic, progressive disease that has no cure.
“Ava is 9 months old now and doing well, but cystic fibrosis will always be a part of her life,” Melanie said.
Her daughter’s diagnosis led Melanie to become invested in the hunt for a cystic fibrosis cure, which led her to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Each year, the foundation hosts “Great Strides” events across the country. These fundraising walks help raise money to support the foundation’s mission of finding a cure for the disorder.
This year’s “Great Strides” events are being held virtually. And while Melanie will be participating in a virtual walk, she wanted to organize her own awareness event in Frederick.
“I felt like the Frederick community really rallied around us after Ava was born. I’m not from here originally, so the community here has really become like my family,” Melanie said.
With the help of her friend, Roxie Hill, Melanie organized the “Mooving for a Cure Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Walk.”
“We thought it would be fun to host our own walk to raise awareness for Cystic Fibrosis and to show Ava how many people she has supporting her on this journey,” Hill said.
And “Moo-ving” is no typo. The Van der Laan’s chose a cow theme for the walk. It’s only natural for the family which owns and operates the Van der Laan Dairy farm in Tillman County.
“This is my first time planning an event like this, so I’m learning a lot as it goes along,” Melanie said. “But it’s encouraging to see how much support we’ve had.”
While Melanie hopes to spread awareness of her daughter’s disorder, she also wants the public to understand that Ava can thrive in spite of it.
“I want people to gain a better understanding of what this disease is and why we’re walking. Yes, Ava has this disease and there is no cure — but she is also going to live a happy and full life,” Melanie said.
The Mooving For a Cure Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Walk is set for May 1. The goal of the walk, which will start and end at the Tillman County Courthouse in Frederick, is to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
The cost is $15 per person or $40 per family, which includes lunch and a bracelet. Registration can be completed online at adventureswithava.net/mooving.
For more information, contact Melanie Van der Laan at 302-233-5707 or melanie.vanderlaan18@ gmail.com.