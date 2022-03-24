OKLAHOMA CITY — Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton, is the new chair of the Senate Retirement and Insurance Committee.
Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat announced Tuesday he was naming a new chair and vice chair of the committee after the former chair, Sen. Marty Quinn, R-Claremore, resigned to announce his candidacy for the Second Congressional District seat. Quinn will remain a member of the committee.
Replacing Montgomery as committee vice chair is Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan. Treat said the appointments are effective immediately.
The Senate Retirement and Insurance Committee handles legislative issues relating to the regulation of private insurance, and legislation related to Oklahoma’s six public pensions: Teachers’ Retirement System of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Public Employees Retirement System, Uniform Retirement System for Justices and Judges, Oklahoma Firefighters Pension and Retirement System, Oklahoma Police Pension and Retirement System and Oklahoma Law Enforcement Retirement System.